Judicial Custody Of CJP Leaders Das, Ranka Extended By Two Days

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will remain in judicial custody for an additional two days following a Delhi court order on 19 October 2026. The extension comes after their initial five-day custody period ended, with both leaders having been detained in connection with a protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest occurred after the site was de-notified as a designated protest location, and both individuals were apprehended for allegedly breaching security protocols.