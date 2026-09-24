CJP Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation in 48 Hrs, Threatens Nationwide Protests

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP has warned of a nationwide agitation, including a large-scale protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, if Kumar does not step down. The party’s leadership has also called for a freeze on upcoming elections and an independent inquiry into the SIR process.
According to Deccan Herald, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke described Gyanesh Kumar as the “biggest anti-national” and accused him of undermining voter rights and democracy. Dipke alleged that the electoral process was being manipulated, with the right to vote being taken away from citizens, and announced the launch of the “Election Commission Thik Karo” campaign to press for Kumar’s resignation and further electoral reforms.
As reported by The Hindu, the CJP’s demands include the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, an immediate halt to the SIR exercise, restoration of the January 2025 voter rolls, and the repeal of the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners. The party also called for an independent inquiry commission to investigate the SIR and for the Supreme Court to seize all related files to prevent their destruction.
In a press conference, Dipke stated, “If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign within 48 hours, we will start a nationwide protest, before coming for a protest in Delhi. Jantar Mantar 2.0 will definitely happen.” The CJP has also urged other political parties and civil society to join the agitation, emphasizing the need for collective action to safeguard democratic rights as coverage revealed.
Allegations against the Election Commission include the deletion of over 13 crore names from electoral rolls across 30 states and union territories during the SIR exercise. The CJP claims that these deletions disproportionately affected constituencies of prominent opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, and Arvind Kejriwal, and may have influenced electoral outcomes as analysis showed.
“In total, more than 13 crore votes have been deleted. This is not a small number. Is Gyanesh Kumar deleting them intentionally to widen that 2% gap so that they never lose office? Why is this being done?” Dipke asked.
Objections within the Election Commission have also come to light, with two commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reportedly raising formal objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months regarding voter additions, deletions, and changes to the registration process. The CJP has demanded that these objection notes and the Commission’s responses be made public for independent scrutiny as reporting indicated.
At the press conference, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka reiterated the party’s three main demands: Kumar’s resignation and criminal proceedings against him, restoration of the pre-SIR voter list, and repeal of the 2023 appointment law. The CJP also called for youth, civil society, and political parties to unite in defense of electoral integrity as further details emerged.
“We need to hit the streets and fight for our right... Youth, civil society, political parties, all have to come together to save this country... We want resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, criminal proceedings against him, and answer who gave Gyanesh the orders,” said Ranka.
Social media activity by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has amplified the call for protest, with posts urging those dissatisfied with the current Election Commission leadership to unite. The controversy has also led to increased online searches and discussions about the Election Commission’s functioning as trends confirmed.
Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have echoed the demand for Kumar’s resignation, citing concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. The Election Commission has maintained that all decisions, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously and in accordance with the law as statements clarified.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.