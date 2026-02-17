'SC Not a Political Battleground': CJI on Hate Speech Please Against Himanta

The CJI further remarked that the Supreme Court cannot become unmanageable by entertaining every matter from across the country, especially when high courts are equipped to handle such cases. The bench requested the Chief Justice of the relevant high court to provide an expeditious hearing, given the urgency cited by the petitioners. The proceedings underscored the Supreme Court’s stance on maintaining judicial hierarchy and discouraging the use of the apex court for political purposes, particularly during election cycles as details emerged.