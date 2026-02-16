Christian Boy Denied Burial In Odisha Amid Church Dispute

advertisement
A 13-year-old boy from a Christian family in Kapena village, Nabarangpur district, Odisha, died after a prolonged illness on 10 February 2026. The family attempted to bury him at the village burial ground but was prevented by other residents due to ongoing tensions related to a demand for the relocation of a church-cum-prayer hall. The family ultimately performed the last rites and buried the boy on their own registered land after intervention by district officials and police, nearly 20 hours after his death.
According to The Indian Express, the incident occurred amid heightened tensions in Kapena, a tribal-majority village, where the majority community has been demanding the relocation of the Christian prayer hall established in 2008. The prayer hall has remained closed since 25 January 2026 to maintain law and order, as confirmed by local officials.
Coverage revealed that the family of the deceased, led by Krutibas Santa, faced opposition not only from the majority community but also from some direct relatives who were not Christian. The villagers blocked access to the burial ground and insisted that the body be taken outside the village, even objecting to burial on the family’s own land.
The district administration and police intervened after the family was unable to perform the last rites for nearly 20 hours. Following reports, Krutibas Santa was required to sign a declaration stating that no religious symbol would be placed on the gravestone and that peace would be maintained in the village. The burial was then allowed on the family’s registered land.
Officials stated that the village does not have a separate burial ground for the Christian community. Analysis showed that Christian families have historically used a portion of the common ground for burials, but the current dispute over the church’s location has intensified divisions. The majority community, comprising around 250 households, has called for a seven-day havan and claims a priest advised that the church must be moved.
“Whatever happened was inhuman. We felt very helpless,” Krutibas Santa told the source.
The police have maintained a presence in the village to prevent further incidents. As details emerged, the deployment was revised after the burial incident, and authorities reported that the situation is currently under control.
