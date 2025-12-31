India Rejects China's Mediation Claims in India-Pakistan Conflict

As per reports, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated at a Beijing conference that China had mediated the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. Wang Yi described China’s approach as objective and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes of regional conflicts, listing the India-Pakistan tensions among several “hotspot issues” where China claimed to have played a mediating role.

In May 2025, India and Pakistan engaged in a military conflict following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The hostilities concluded after direct talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. India has maintained that the ceasefire was achieved without third-party intervention, and official statements have consistently rejected claims of external mediation.