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China launched the Pakistani satellite PRSC-EO3 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi Province on 26 April. The launch took place at 8:15 pm.
Beijing Time using a Long March-6 carrier rocket. The satellite successfully entered its planned orbit, marking another milestone in China-Pakistan space cooperation.
According to The Hindu, the PRSC-EO3 satellite was launched on Saturday night and is part of Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its capabilities in earth observation and remote sensing.
The launch was conducted from the Taiyuan facility, which is known for handling a variety of international satellite missions.
As highlighted by The Guardian, China’s space programme has accelerated over the past 25 years, with the China National Space Administration (CNSA) establishing itself as a reliable partner for international satellite launches.
The CNSA’s collaboration with Pakistan is part of a broader strategy to expand its influence in space technology and foster international partnerships.
Coverage revealed that the launch comes at a time when Pakistan is actively engaging in regional diplomacy, including discussions with Iran and the United States.
The satellite launch underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its technological infrastructure despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.
China’s approach to space partnerships is seen as methodical and reliable following analysis of its recent international collaborations.
The CNSA’s ability to deliver on scheduled launches has made it a preferred partner for countries seeking to develop their space capabilities without the uncertainties often associated with other international providers.
“When they decide something, it’s decided and it will be done,” said Pierre-Yves Meslin, a researcher involved in international lunar missions, reflecting on China’s reliability as a space partner.
Pakistan’s investment in satellite technology is part of a broader effort to improve national infrastructure, disaster management, and resource monitoring.
The successful launch of PRSC-EO3 is expected to enhance Pakistan’s ability to collect and analyse earth observation data as reporting indicated, supporting both civilian and strategic objectives.
China’s growing presence in the international space sector is also influencing regional dynamics.
The CNSA’s partnerships with countries like Pakistan are viewed as part of a deliberate strategy to build long-term alliances and share technological advancements according to recent developments. This approach is contributing to a shift in the global balance of space technology leadership.
The mission’s success is expected to pave the way for future collaborations between China and Pakistan, as details emerged.
“The nation that keeps going is going to be the one that actually starts to win; starts to actually claim space. That’s critical,” said Scott Manley, an expert on rocket engineering, highlighting the importance of sustained space activity.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.