Chile Wildfires Kill 18; Evacuations Underway Amid Heat and High Winds

Wildfires in southern and central Chile have resulted in at least 18 deaths, the destruction of hundreds of homes, and the evacuation of approximately 20,000 people.

The fires, intensified by extreme heat and strong winds, have primarily affected the Ñuble and Biobío regions, located about 500 kilometres south of Santiago. President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of catastrophe, mobilising all available resources to combat the crisis.