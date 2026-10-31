Chhota Rajan Acquitted In Ex-Shiv Sena Leader's Murder Attempt Case

The investigation initially conducted by the state CID named Rajan and other associates as accused in 2013. After Rajan’s arrest in Indonesia in 2015 and subsequent deportation to India, the Maharashtra government transferred 71 cases involving him to the CBI, which registered a case in May 2017. Further details indicate that the CBI court had granted Rajan bail in this case in May 2025, but he remained in custody due to other convictions.