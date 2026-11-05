Two Dead, Rescue Underway After Chawri Bazar Building Collapse

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A three-storey under-construction building collapsed near the Chawri Bazar Metro station in Old Delhi on the morning of 5 November 2026. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 am in Gali Sitara. Two people have been confirmed dead, and several others are feared trapped under the debris. Multiple fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the site, and operations to locate and extract survivors are ongoing.
According to Hindustan Times, the collapse took place during the peak festive season, with heavy footfall in nearby markets. Six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, responded to the emergency. The incident has heightened concerns about building safety in densely populated areas of Delhi.
As reported by The Observer Post, the narrow lanes around the site posed significant challenges for rescue teams, who had to clear parked vehicles and navigate debris to reach those trapped. Local residents described waking up to a loud crashing sound and rushing outside to assist. An eyewitness, Mohd Nayeem, stated, “We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realised it was the house being built next door.”
As highlighted by The Hindu, senior fire department officials supervised the rescue operation, which involved clearing debris and searching for survivors. The building had reportedly been under construction for three to four months and was not yet occupied, but labourers were present inside at the time of the collapse.
Initial investigations indicated that a portion of the building gave way suddenly, prompting the immediate closure of the construction site. Rescue teams, led by senior officers, continued efforts to locate those feared trapped. The identities of the deceased and missing individuals have not been officially released as of the latest updates.
“We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realised it was the house being built next door,” said eyewitness Mohd Nayeem.
At the start of the rescue, coverage revealed that the incident is the latest in a series of building collapses in Delhi. Previous incidents in areas such as Seemapuri, Satya Niketan, and Harsh Vihar have resulted in fatalities and prompted inquiries into construction safety and regulatory enforcement.
Officials noted that recent investigations into similar tragedies have repeatedly identified illegal construction, ignored complaints, and inadequate enforcement as recurring issues. Magisterial inquiries have recommended stricter audits, digital monitoring, and improved emergency preparedness to prevent such disasters.
Rescue operations continued late into the day as details emerged about the number of people potentially trapped and the ongoing efforts to clear debris. Authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of missing individuals, and the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
In the aftermath, reporting indicated that political leaders have questioned the effectiveness of safety audits and enforcement by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies. Allegations of selective enforcement and corruption have been raised, with calls for accountability and systemic reforms.
“Rekha Gupta’s government and MCD conducted multiple safety audits of all buildings in Delhi, yet buildings keep collapsing. Why?” questioned Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Efforts to improve building safety in Delhi have included citywide inspection drives and demolition of dangerous structures, but analysis showed that enforcement actions often lag behind the identification of violations. The Chawri Bazar incident has renewed calls for comprehensive reforms to address persistent safety risks in the capital’s construction sector.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.