25-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed In Chandigarh’s Sarangpur, No Arrests Yet

A 25-year-old man named Mukesh Kumar was stabbed to death by two to three unidentified individuals outside his residence in Sarangpur, Chandigarh, on the evening of 30 October 2026. The incident occurred around 7 pm while Mukesh was standing with his friend Sunny. Mukesh sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was transported to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where he succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made so far, and the motive for the attack remains undetermined.