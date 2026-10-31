New National Board For Gig Workers Criticised For Being Highly-Centralised

According to Hindustan Times, the board’s establishment marks a significant step in integrating gig and platform workers into India’s formal welfare architecture. The board will meet at least three times a year and is tasked with reviewing record-keeping, monitoring welfare schemes, and advising on the implementation of the Code on Social Security. Manjeet Singh Patel, national president of the All India NPS Employees Federation, welcomed the move, stating it would help secure the future of informal and digital platform workers.