Centre Rushes High-Level Team To Review COVID Situation in Kerala

Kerala has been reporting a high number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis since the past few days. A total of 35,038 new cases were logged during the last seven days.

Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 3,160 in Maharashtra and 1,021 in Chhattisgarh.

"As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and UT governments for COVID management, the central government has been deputing Central teams from time-to-time to visit various states and UTs," the Health Ministry said.