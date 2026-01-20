Centre Sets Rules for Using Funds Collected from Environmental Law Penalties

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified new rules under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, specifying procedures for the use of funds collected through penalties imposed for violations under the EPA, the Air Act, 1981, and the Water Act, 1974.

The Environmental (Protection) Fund Rules, 2026, outline activities eligible for funding, including environmental monitoring, remediation, and administrative expenses. The rules also define the process for allocation and oversight of these funds.