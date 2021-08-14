Govt Notifies Rules to Prohibit Various Single-Use Plastic Items From July '22

Government Notifies to Prohibit single use plastic items from July 2022.
The government on Friday, 13 August, notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting identified single-use plastic items by 2022.
"Thickness of plastic carry bags is to increase from 50 to 75 microns from 30 September 2021 and to 120 microns with effect from 31 December 2022," a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change said. The Gazette notification for the same that was issued late on Wednesday also has 'Guidelines for Extended Producer Responsibility given legal force.'
"Therefore, keeping in view the adverse impact of littered plastic on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, the ministry has notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, which prohibits identified single-use plastic items which have low utility and high littering potential by 2022," the release said.
The items included are: ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.
