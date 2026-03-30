Census 2027 To Recognise Stable Live-In Couples As Married

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India’s Census 2027 will, for the first time, count live-in couples who consider their relationship a stable union as married. The census will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase focusing on housing and household assets, and the second phase on population enumeration. Citizens will have the option to self-enumerate online, and the process will include questions on marital status, caste, and other demographic details.
According to Scroll, the self-enumeration portal for Census 2027 clarifies that couples in live-in relationships who regard their partnership as a “stable union” will be treated as married for census purposes. This clarification is included in the frequently asked questions section of the portal, which is accessible to those choosing to submit their census details independently.
As reported by The Indian Express, the census FAQ specifically addresses whether a live-in couple will be considered married, stating: “If they (the couple) consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple.” The census will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase involving house listing and the second phase focusing on population enumeration, including marital status and other demographic information.
Coverage revealed that the government has released 33 questions for the first phase of the census, which will begin on 1 April 2026. These questions include details about the building, household assets, and the number of married couples living in the household. Enumerators will also collect information about the head of the household, including name, gender, caste, and ownership status.
In addition to traditional enumeration, analysis showed that citizens will be given a 15-day digital window to fill in their details online. The census commissioner has stated that all personal data will remain confidential and will not be used for any scheme benefits or as evidence in legal matters. The first phase will begin in April 2026 in several states, with additional time allocated for hilly and remote areas.
“If they (the couple) consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple,” the census FAQ states.
During the first phase, reporting indicated that data will be collected on housing conditions, access to amenities, and household composition. The second phase, expected to start in February 2027, will gather demographic information such as age, gender, education, occupation, and marital status, including the new provision for live-in couples.
Enumerators will visit households to validate self-enumeration entries as details emerged. Only normal households, defined as groups of people living together and sharing meals from a common kitchen, are eligible for self-enumeration. Institutional and houseless households are excluded from this option.
The census will involve approximately 3 million personnel nationwide according to official statements. The process will also include, for the first time, a question on caste, and the confidentiality of all collected data has been emphasised by the census authorities.
“The census will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase focusing on housing and the second on population enumeration,” officials confirmed.
Self-enumeration will be available for 15 days before the start of house-to-house operations as clarified in the FAQs. The digital approach aims to streamline data collection and provide citizens with greater flexibility in submitting their information.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.