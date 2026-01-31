'Brought Love & Light To the World': Actor-Comedian Catherine O'Hara Dies at 71

advertisement
Catherine O’Hara, the Canadian actor and comedian renowned for her performances in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, and Beetlejuice, died on 31 January 2026 at the age of 71 in Los Angeles following a brief illness. Her death was confirmed by her agency, and she is survived by her husband Bo Welch and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.
According to BBC, O’Hara’s career began with Toronto’s Second City improvisation troupe and SCTV, before she gained international fame with her roles in Beetlejuice and as Kate McCallister in Home Alone. Her portrayal of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek earned her an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe, cementing her legacy as a comedic icon.
As reported by Hindustan Times, tributes from co-stars and friends have highlighted O’Hara’s impact on the entertainment industry. Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in Home Alone, wrote, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” Dan Levy, her Schitt’s Creek co-star, described her as “extended family before she ever played my family.”
Coverage revealed that Pedro Pascal, who worked with O’Hara on The Last of Us, expressed gratitude for her presence, stating, “There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always.” Other colleagues, including Michael Keaton and Meryl Streep, also shared memories and condolences.
O’Hara’s versatility was evident in her diverse roles. Reporting indicated that her performances as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice, Cookie Fleck in Best in Show, and the voice of Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas are considered iconic. Her comedic timing and ability to bring depth to eccentric characters were widely praised.
“Catherine O’Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed...such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends,” said Meryl Streep.
Her cause of death has not been officially confirmed. However, further details noted that O’Hara was born with dextrocardia with situs inversus, a rare congenital condition, but it generally does not cause health issues. She had also contracted COVID-19 in 2025 while filming The Studio but continued to work.
Analysis showed that O’Hara’s filmography spans decades, including roles in Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind, and voice work in animated features. She was also recognised for her guest appearances on television and her collaborations with Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy.
Her Canadian heritage was a source of pride. Statements confirmed that O’Hara publicly defended Canada in interviews, expressing that her roots shaped her comedic sensibility and worldview. She once remarked that Donald Trump’s comments about Canada “makes my skin crawl,” emphasising her connection to her home country.
“The only good thing out of this is it’s unifying Canadians and building a little nationalism that they deserve … that we deserve,” O’Hara said in a past interview.
Her final years saw a career resurgence, with acclaimed roles in The Studio and The Last of Us. Further coverage noted that she continued to receive Emmy nominations and industry recognition until shortly before her death.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.