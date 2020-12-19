Case Closed After Jairam Ramesh Tenders Apology To Vivek Doval

A Delhi court on Saturday closed the criminal defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after he tendered an apology to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval.

Vivek Doval had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and Caravan magazine Editor-in-Chief Paresh Nath and reporter Kaushal Shroff for allegedly damaging his reputation.

The Caravan article titled 'The D Companies' had allegedly claimed that Vivek Doval ran a hedge fund whose promoters were of dubious antecedents.