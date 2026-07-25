Suicide Bomb Blast Kills 27 in Northwest Pakistan, TTP Claims Responsibility

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27 people, including military personnel, police officers, and a government official, were killed in an attack on a security check post in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The incident occurred overnight when militants targeted the post using a vehicle loaded with explosives, resulting in significant destruction and casualties among security forces.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the attackers drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the security check post, causing extensive damage to the infrastructure. The military confirmed that the blast led to the deaths of twelve military personnel, two police officers, and one government official from the forest department.
Security forces responded to the attack and killed twelve militants during the ensuing confrontation as coverage revealed. The statement from the military described the casualties as "brave sons of soil" who "rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)." No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The region has experienced a rise in militant violence, particularly linked to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out repeated attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighbouring Balochistan. Reporting indicated that Pakistan has attributed the increase in attacks to militant groups operating from Afghanistan, though the Taliban government in Kabul has denied any Afghan involvement.
"The attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall," the military stated. "Due to blast impact, infrastructure at check post was seriously damage."
Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the attack. The use of a car bomb in this incident is consistent with tactics previously employed by militant groups in the region as details emerged.
No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The area remains under heightened security as officials continue their response and assessment of the situation according to official statements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.