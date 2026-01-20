CAQM Flags Major Deficiencies in Delhi’s GRAP Implementation

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has identified significant shortcomings in the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures in Delhi-NCR.

The review found that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other state pollution control boards failed to meet key targets for inspections, mechanical road sweeping, and complaint resolution.

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 410 on 19 January 2026 and 440 the previous day.