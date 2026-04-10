Cabinet Clears Draft Amendment Bill to Implement Women’s Quota

The Union Cabinet has approved a draft amendment bill to operationalise the Women’s Reservation Act, aiming to implement 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by the 2029 general elections.

According to The Hindu, the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the draft amendment on 8 April 2026. The amendment seeks to revise the implementation framework of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, formally known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, which was passed in 2023.

The bill is intended to ensure that the reservation is in place for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

As reported by The Indian Express, the proposed amendment will increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, reserving 273 seats for women.

The reservation will follow a vertical quota system, ensuring representation within Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

The government plans to use 2011 Census data for the delimitation process, advancing the timeline for implementation and avoiding delays associated with the 2027 Census. A special session of Parliament is scheduled to consider the bill.