Bunker Roy, Barefoot College Founder And Rural Visionary, Dies At 81

Social activist and educator Sanjit “Bunker” Roy died on 10 November 2026 at his home in Tilonia, Rajasthan, at the age of 81. Roy, who founded the Barefoot College in 1972, was widely recognised for his pioneering work in rural development, women’s empowerment, and community-led innovation. He passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife, Aruna Roy, and close associates. His funeral was scheduled for the same day in Tilonia.