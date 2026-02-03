Pushkar Police Orders British Tourists To Leave India Over Pro-Palestine Posters

Two British nationals in their 30s were served 'leave India' notices by Rajasthan police after they allegedly pasted posters with the slogan "Free Palestine Boycott Israel" in Pushkar. The tourists, who arrived in India on tourist visas in January, traveled directly from Delhi to Pushkar. Authorities stated that the individuals were questioned following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Ajmer Zone. The tourists remain in Pushkar and have been instructed to depart the country at the earliest.