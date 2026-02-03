Pushkar Police Orders British Tourists To Leave India Over Pro-Palestine Posters

advertisement
Two British nationals in their 30s were served 'leave India' notices by Rajasthan police after they allegedly pasted posters with the slogan "Free Palestine Boycott Israel" in Pushkar. The tourists, who arrived in India on tourist visas in January, traveled directly from Delhi to Pushkar. Authorities stated that the individuals were questioned following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Ajmer Zone. The tourists remain in Pushkar and have been instructed to depart the country at the earliest.
According to The Indian Express, the tourists apologised after being informed that political activities are not permitted on a tourist visa. Officials clarified that the duo had printed nine sheets with the pro-Palestine message at a local printing press and pasted them on walls in Pushkar, a town frequented by Israeli tourists and home to a Chabad House.
The CID's inquiry led to the tourists being brought in for questioning following reports of the posters. Police stated that if the tourists do not comply with the notice and leave India, further action will be taken in accordance with immigration regulations.
Officials at the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) in Ajmer confirmed that the 'leave India' notice was served on Monday. The tourists have communicated to authorities that they are in the process of booking their return tickets and intend to depart soon as details emerged.
“The tourists had come here on a tourist visa in January. They had come to Pushkar directly from Delhi. Since Pushkar has a lot of Israelis and also has a Chabad House (a synagogue), the tourists condemned Israel in the context of the Palestine-Israel conflict and pasted posters on the walls here. Our CID investigated and brought them in for questioning,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (CID, Ajmer Zone) Rajesh Meena.
Pushkar is a popular destination for international visitors, especially from Israel, with several local businesses displaying Hebrew signage. The incident has drawn attention to the enforcement of visa conditions for foreign nationals in India, particularly regarding participation in political activities coverage revealed.
Indian law prohibits foreigners on tourist visas from engaging in political activities. The authorities reiterated that any violation of these terms can result in expulsion or further legal action. The tourists' compliance with the notice is being monitored by local officials as the situation develops.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.