China FM Wang Yi To Miss BRICS Meet in India, Iran's Araghchi Expected To Attend

According to The Hindu, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will not attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Delhi due to “scheduling reasons.” Instead, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, will represent China at the event. The absence coincides with the visit of United States President Donald Trump to Beijing, which has been cited as the primary reason for Wang Yi’s unavailability.

On the other hand, Iran's Abbas Aragachi is expected to attend the meet.