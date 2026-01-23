'Anti-Pakistan Content': Border 2 Banned in Gulf Countries Over Content Concerns

advertisement
Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war film, was released in India on 23 January 2026. The film, directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is set during the 1971 India–Pakistan war.
Despite its wide release in India, Border 2 did not receive clearance for theatrical release in several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
According to The Indian Express, the film was not cleared for release in the Gulf region, mirroring the fate of other recent Indian films with similar themes. The overseas distributor confirmed that the ban in these countries would result in a significant financial setback, as the Gulf market is a major overseas territory for Indian cinema.
Coverage revealed that the ban was not unique to Border 2, as other high-profile Indian films with similar narratives have also been denied release in these markets. The decision was reportedly made by local censorship authorities, and efforts by the film’s producers to secure approval were unsuccessful.
In the context of the ban, reporting indicated that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India had cleared the film with a U/A certificate, but also suggested modifications for the Indian release, such as replacing the tricolour on war planes and changing the name of a warship depicted in the film.
“Border 2 is likely to meet the same fate as Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar, which also couldn’t secure a release in the Gulf countries last month,” the overseas distributor stated, as quoted in the coverage.
Analysis showed that the Gulf ban is expected to impact the film’s overall international box office performance, as the region typically contributes significantly to the overseas earnings of major Bollywood releases.
The ban in Gulf countries was confirmed just days before the film’s Indian release, and further details emerged that the producers had complied with all domestic certification requirements, but were unable to meet the standards set by Gulf censors.
At the same time, additional information confirmed that the film’s cast and crew remained focused on the Indian release, with no official statement issued regarding the Gulf ban as of 23 January 2026.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.