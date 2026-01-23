'Anti-Pakistan Content': Border 2 Banned in Gulf Countries Over Content Concerns

Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war film, was released in India on 23 January 2026. The film, directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is set during the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

Despite its wide release in India, Border 2 did not receive clearance for theatrical release in several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.