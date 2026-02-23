Manipuri Film 'Boong' Makes History With BAFTA Win For Indian Cinema

advertisement
Boong, a Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 22 February 2026. This marks the first time an Indian film has secured a win in this category at the BAFTAs. The film competed against Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2, and was the only Indian nominee at the ceremony.
According to Hindustan Times, Farhan Akhtar, who attended the event with co-producers and director Lakshmipriya Devi, described his decision to back Boong as stemming from a long-standing professional relationship and a belief in the film’s story.
As reported by The Indian Express, Boong’s victory was part of a night that saw significant international representation, with Alia Bhatt also presenting an award. The film’s win was highlighted as a historic achievement for Indian cinema, with the full list of winners confirming Boong’s place among global contenders.
Coverage revealed that Boong was the only Indian film nominated in its category, and its win was celebrated as a milestone for the country’s film industry. The ceremony also saw major wins for international films, but Boong’s recognition stood out for its cultural significance.
“We pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children including the child actors in the film regain their joy and innocence once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, which is forgiveness,” Lakshmipriya Devi said during her acceptance speech.
Reporting indicated that Boong was produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures. The film stars Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, and Angom Sanamatum, and premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival before being screened at several other international festivals.
Analysis showed that Boong’s narrative follows a young boy’s search for his missing father against the backdrop of recent conflict in Manipur. The film’s themes of resilience and forgiveness were noted as central to its impact and reception.
The film’s synopsis, as coverage revealed, centres on a schoolboy navigating racial tensions and border challenges in Manipur, driven by a desire to reunite his divided family. The cast’s performances and the film’s regional focus were highlighted as key factors in its critical acclaim.
At the BAFTA Awards, Boong’s win was described as a historic first for India in the Best Children’s & Family Film category as details emerged. The film’s journey from its premiere at Toronto to global recognition was cited as a testament to the growing influence of Indian regional cinema on the international stage.
