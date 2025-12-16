One Bondi Beach Attacker Has Indian Passport, Originally From Hyderabad: Reports

advertisement
The Bondi Beach shooting on 14 December 2025 has prompted a thorough investigation into the backgrounds of the attackers, particularly focusing on Sajid Akram, an Indian national from Hyderabad. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, has been classified as a terrorist act targeting a Jewish community event.
Sajid Akram, who had been living in Australia since 1998, reportedly cut ties with his family in Hyderabad after marrying a Christian woman. His family expressed shock at the news of his involvement in the attack, stating they had not been in contact for many years, as reported by The News Minute.
Philippine immigration officials confirmed that Sajid and his son, Naveed Akram, traveled to the Philippines in November 2025, raising questions about their activities during that time. They arrived in the Philippines on 1 November and returned to Sydney on 28 November, with Davao as their declared destination. The investigation is now examining the purpose of their trip, as noted by The Indian Express.
Authorities have indicated that the attack was ideologically motivated, with evidence suggesting links to extremist beliefs. The New South Wales Police have recovered materials associated with these ideologies from the attackers' vehicle, including homemade ISIS flags. This has led to increased scrutiny of the attackers' backgrounds and any potential connections to terrorist organizations, as reported by Scroll.
In response to the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the violence and described it as an act of antisemitism. He announced plans to strengthen gun control laws in Australia, emphasizing the need for public safety and national unity in the wake of the tragedy.
As the investigation unfolds, the families of the victims are mourning their losses, and vigils are being held across Australia to honor those who were killed in the attack.
Authorities are also examining the attackers' recent travels to the Philippines, where they reportedly spent nearly a month. The Philippine Bureau of Immigration has stated that they are validating reports regarding the movements of foreign nationals and any potential terrorist links, as stated in the report by The Hindu.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.