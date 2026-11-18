The Bombay High Court on Wednesday cancelled the approval previously granted by ICICI Bank to prosecute its former Chief Executive Officer, Chanda Kochhar. The court’s decision effectively nullifies the bank’s internal sanction for prosecution, which had been a key procedural step in ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities during Kochhar’s tenure. The order was issued after a detailed hearing of the matter, with the court scrutinising the process and grounds on which the bank’s nod had been given.