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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday cancelled the approval previously granted by ICICI Bank to prosecute its former Chief Executive Officer, Chanda Kochhar. The court’s decision effectively nullifies the bank’s internal sanction for prosecution, which had been a key procedural step in ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities during Kochhar’s tenure. The order was issued after a detailed hearing of the matter, with the court scrutinising the process and grounds on which the bank’s nod had been given.
According to The Hindu, the Bombay High Court has recently demonstrated a rigorous approach in matters involving financial institutions and their governance, as seen in its directives for investigations and administrative interventions in other high-profile cases. The court’s scrutiny in the Kochhar matter reflects a continued emphasis on procedural propriety and adherence to statutory requirements in sanctioning prosecutions.
As highlighted by Live Law, judicial oversight in cases involving senior officials and allegations of misconduct has been particularly stringent, with courts insisting on clear evidence and proper authorisation before allowing prosecutions to proceed. The cancellation of ICICI Bank’s nod in Kochhar’s case aligns with this broader judicial trend.
In recent months, legal developments have underscored the importance of due process and the necessity for institutions to follow established protocols when initiating criminal proceedings against former executives. The Bombay High Court’s order is consistent with these principles, ensuring that any prosecution is grounded in lawful and transparent procedures.
“The court’s intervention ensures that the process of sanctioning prosecution is not merely a formality but a substantive safeguard against arbitrary or ill-founded proceedings,” a senior legal expert commented on the condition of anonymity.
Further coverage revealed that the judiciary has been vigilant in upholding the rights of individuals facing prosecution, particularly in cases where procedural lapses or questions of bias have been raised. The decision to cancel the prosecution nod in Kochhar’s case is expected to have significant implications for the conduct of internal investigations and the role of corporate governance in major financial institutions.
Analysis showed that judicial interventions in high-profile financial cases often set important precedents for the sector, reinforcing the need for robust checks and balances. The Bombay High Court’s order may prompt other banks and corporations to review their internal procedures for sanctioning prosecutions and ensure compliance with legal standards.
“This decision reiterates the judiciary’s role in safeguarding procedural fairness and preventing misuse of prosecutorial powers within the corporate sector,” another legal analyst observed.
Following reports from legal circles, the outcome of this case is likely to influence future actions by both regulatory authorities and corporate boards when dealing with allegations against top executives. The court’s order underscores the necessity for clear, documented, and unbiased processes in granting prosecution approvals.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.