Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Surendra Gadling After Eight Years

On 4 May 2026, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Surendra Gadling, a lawyer and activist, in the Bhima Koregaon–Elgar Parishad case after he spent over eight years in pre-trial detention. Gadling, arrested in June 2018, was the last remaining accused in custody among the original 16 charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code. Despite the bail order, he remains in jail due to a pending case related to the 2016 Surajgarh arson incident.