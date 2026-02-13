Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Claims Victory In Bangladesh Elections as JeI Lags Behind

On the night of the election, reporting indicated that the BNP had taken the lead in over 120 seats, with Jamaat-e-Islami leading in more than 30. The election was the first since the Awami League was banned from contesting following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. The referendum results are expected to shape future governance, with reforms such as a bi-cameral parliament and reinstatement of the caretaker government system under consideration.