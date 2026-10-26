Kharge’s ‘Modi Ka Baap’ Remark Sparks Row After BJP Supporter Interrupts Speech

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On 25 October 2026, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a remark referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father during a public event in Patna, Bihar. The comment, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” was made in response to an audience member and immediately drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP announced that it would hold nationwide protests on 26 October 2026, condemning the statement as indecent and offensive.
According to Deccan Herald, BJP leaders described Kharge’s language as “associated with thugs and hooligans” and accused the Congress party of ideological bankruptcy. The party’s official statement indicated that protests would be staged across all state headquarters, with leaders such as Nitin Nabin and Sambit Patra demanding apologies from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the remarks.
As reported by The Hindu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Kharge had “torn apart all norms of decorum” with his comment. The BJP’s Bihar unit also planned protest marches and effigy burnings in Patna, further intensifying the party’s response to the incident.
Coverage revealed that the controversy originated during an event commemorating the birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shrikrishna Singh. Kharge’s remark was made after an audience member interrupted his speech, prompting the Congress leader’s response. The BJP’s statement emphasised that the protest was in reaction to what it called “insulting, indecent, and offensive remarks” about Prime Minister Modi’s late father.
“The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country’s honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party’s ideological bankruptcy,” BJP chief Nitin Nabin said, as cited in the coverage.
Analysis showed that senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, condemned the remarks, describing them as an assault on the dignity of Indian politics. They argued that the Congress party’s repeated electoral defeats had led to desperation and personal attacks, rather than substantive policy debates.
Following reports, the Congress party responded by alleging that a BJP worker had first insulted Kharge’s late father, which prompted Kharge’s retort. The Congress also claimed that Kharge’s reference was to Modi’s “ideological father RSS,” not a personal attack on the Prime Minister’s family.
Statements from BJP allies, including the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), also condemned Kharge’s remarks. The BJP asserted that such comments constituted an insult to the people of India and that the public would respond through democratic means as details emerged.
“This is not just an insult to one individual or family, but an assault on the dignity of Indian politics as well,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in response to the controversy.
Further coverage indicated that the BJP’s nationwide protests were scheduled for 26 October 2026, with demonstrations planned at all state headquarters. The party reiterated its stance that political opposition should maintain dignity and avoid personal attacks, especially those involving deceased family members according to official statements.
Reporting indicated that the incident has intensified the ongoing political rivalry between the BJP and Congress, with both parties exchanging accusations of indecency and ideological decline. The BJP maintained that the public would deliver a response to such politics through democratic processes in upcoming elections.
“The Congress must realise that the trust of the people cannot be won through a politics of hatred and humiliation. The people of the country will surely deliver their response to such petty politics through democratic means,” Union Minister J.P. Nadda said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.