Falta Assembly Repoll: BJP’s Takes Commanding Lead After 5 Rounds of Counting

Counting of votes for the Falta Assembly constituency repoll in West Bengal began on 24 May, following a repoll held on 21 May across all 285 booths.

The repoll was ordered after the original 29 April vote was scrapped due to allegations of irregularities. Early trends indicate that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Debangshu Panda has taken a significant lead, with tight security arrangements in place throughout the process.