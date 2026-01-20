BJP's Election Spending Doubled from 2019 to Rs 3,335.36 Crore, Audit Reveals

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official audit report for 2024–2025 shows a significant increase in election and general propaganda spending, reaching Rs 3,335.36 crore during the year when the 18th Lok Sabha and eight Assembly elections were held. This figure is nearly two-and-a-half times the Rs 1,352.92 crore spent in 2019–2020, which covered the previous Lok Sabha and seven Assembly elections. The total expenditure over the two years leading up to the 2024 general elections exceeded Rs 5,089 crore.