BJP's Election Spending Doubled from 2019 to Rs 3,335.36 Crore, Audit Reveals

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official audit report for 2024–2025 shows a significant increase in election and general propaganda spending, reaching Rs 3,335.36 crore during the year when the 18th Lok Sabha and eight Assembly elections were held. This figure is nearly two-and-a-half times the Rs 1,352.92 crore spent in 2019–2020, which covered the previous Lok Sabha and seven Assembly elections. The total expenditure over the two years leading up to the 2024 general elections exceeded Rs 5,089 crore.
According to The Indian Express, the BJP’s audit report submitted to the Election Commission details that election expenses accounted for 88 percent of the party’s total expenses in 2024–2025, which stood at Rs 3,774.58 crore. Of the total spent on “election/general propaganda,” advertisements and publicity made up about 68 percent, with Rs 2,257.05 crore allocated to this category.
The party also reported Rs 583.08 crore spent on travel via aircraft and helicopters, and Rs 312.90 crore provided as financial assistance to candidates as coverage revealed.
The audit further shows that the BJP’s total income for 2024–2025 rose to Rs 6,769.14 crore, up from Rs 4,340.47 crore in the previous year. The majority of this income came from voluntary contributions, which totaled Rs 6,124.85 crore. Other sources included fees, subscriptions, and interest from banks following reports.
Donations to the BJP increased by 54 percent compared to the previous year, despite the Supreme Court’s decision to scrap the Electoral Bond Scheme. Electoral trusts accounted for 61 percent of all contributions in 2024–2025. The party ended the financial year with a closing balance of Rs 12,164.14 crore, including Rs 9,996.12 crore in cash and cash equivalents as analysis showed.
All political parties are required by Election Commission rules to submit annual audited accounts and contribution reports, which cover all donations exceeding Rs 20,000. These documents are then made public on the Election Commission’s website at the end.
