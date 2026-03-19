BJP Announces Assam First List of Candidates Ahead of Elections

As highlighted by The Hindu, the Assam Congress is assessing the impact of losing Pradyut Bordoloi, one of its three MPs from the state. Senior Congress leaders indicated that Bordoloi’s departure had been anticipated, with internal disagreements over candidate selection cited as a contributing factor. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the resignation as unfortunate, while AICC secretary Jitendra Singh noted that Bordoloi’s recommendations had been considered in the party’s candidate lists.