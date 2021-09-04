Biological E's Corbevax Vaccine Gets Nod for Trials on Children

Biological E has received the Drugs Controller General of Indias' (DCGI) approval for conducting Phase 3 comparator safety and immunogenicity trial of its Corbevax vaccine in adults after the subject expert committee's (SEC) review of Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials data.

Additionally, Biological E also has received approval to initiate the Phase 2 and 3 study to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the vaccine in children above 5 years of age.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm's Corbevax is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine.