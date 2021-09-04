Biological E's Corbevax Vaccine Gets Nod for Trials on Children

Biological E Corbevax vaccine gets approval for trials on children.
Image used for representational purposes.
Photo Courtesy: iStock
Biological E has received the Drugs Controller General of Indias' (DCGI) approval for conducting Phase 3 comparator safety and immunogenicity trial of its Corbevax vaccine in adults after the subject expert committee's (SEC) review of Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials data.
Additionally, Biological E also has received approval to initiate the Phase 2 and 3 study to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the vaccine in children above 5 years of age.
The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm's Corbevax is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine.
In addition to receiving financial assistance under Mission COVID Suraksha, this vaccine candidate has also obtained a financial support under COVID-19 Research Consortia through the BIRAC's National Biopharma Mission.
Secretary, Biotechnology, and BIRAC Chairperson, Dr Renu Swarup, said that her department, through Mission COVID Suraksha launched under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package 3.0, "is committed to development of safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines. We look forward to the clinical development of candidate Corbevax for paediatric and adult use".
"We are grateful to BIRAC for their support and we are enthused that these approvals would help support our subsequent filings with WHO as well. We appreciate and acknowledge the contribution of all our collaborators for their continued support in this endeavour," she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined