'Sat in the Hot Tub for 5 Mins': Bill Clinton's Epstein Files Testimony

advertisement
Video recordings of former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton answering questions about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein were released by a House committee on 2 March 2026. The depositions, conducted over two days, included both Clintons denying prior knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and addressing their past associations with the late financier.
As highlighted by BBC, the video footage captured several tense moments, including Hillary Clinton’s reaction to a leaked photo from her closed-door deposition.
Hillary Clinton expressed frustration, stating, “I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done,” after learning about the leak. The hearing was paused, and her legal team criticized the committee for the breach of protocol.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Bill Clinton told the committee that his relationship with Epstein ended years before Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea. Hillary Clinton stated she did not recall ever meeting Epstein. Both faced extensive questioning under oath regarding their awareness of Epstein’s actions.
In the released footage, Bill Clinton addressed a photo showing him in a hot tub with another individual, whose face was redacted. Further details revealed Clinton said he was “almost sure” the photo was taken in Brunei at the end of an official trip, and he denied knowing the identity of the other person or any inappropriate conduct.
During the deposition, Clinton also responded to questions about Donald Trump’s involvement with Epstein. Testimony confirmed that Trump acknowledged a past friendship with Epstein but did not elaborate on any improper conduct.
Clinton’s health became a topic of public discussion after viewers noticed hand tremors during the testimony video. Social media reactions speculated about possible medical conditions, but Clinton has previously attributed the tremors to normal aging, not Parkinson’s disease.
Midway through the hearing, the issue of “Pizzagate”—a debunked conspiracy theory—was raised. Coverage revealed that Hillary Clinton dismissed the theory as “totally made up” and objected to its mention in the context of the Epstein investigation.
Both Clintons emphasized their limited associations with Epstein and expressed concern for his victims. Statements at the end of the depositions reiterated that their relationships with Epstein ended before his criminal activities became public knowledge.
Public discourse around the released files and testimony continued, with some commentators alleging political motives behind the timing of the video releases. Analysis showed that far-right influencer Nick Fuentes accused the Trump administration of “covering up the Epstein files” in the context of unrelated political controversies.
“What does this administration do other than cover up the Epstein files, embezzle money through government contracts and bring us to war for Israel?” Fuentes stated in a widely circulated online video.
Amid the ongoing scrutiny, the House committee’s release of the Clintons’ testimony and related files has intensified public and political debate over accountability and transparency in the Epstein case as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.