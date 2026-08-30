Bihar Congress Leaders Announce Delhi Protest Seeking Leadership Change

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A group of Bihar Congress leaders has formally notified party president Mallikarjun Kharge of their intention to stage a peaceful sit-in outside the party headquarters in New Delhi on 8 September.
The protest is contingent on the removal of the Bihar unit’s national in-charge Krishna Allavaru and State president Rajesh Kumar.
According to The Hindu, the leaders’ letter, dated 15 August, alleges “disorder” within the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee during the Assembly election and accuses the in-charge of arbitrary ticket distribution. The letter also references a prior meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders on 3 November 2025, where concerns about the functioning of the State unit were raised.
Delegation members, including Anand Madhab, former Chairperson of the Congress Manifesto Committee for the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, stated that genuine party workers were denied tickets while individuals from other parties were favoured as coverage revealed. The delegation submitted a representation to Mallikarjun Kharge at a meeting in Patna and was assured that complaints would be examined after the election.
Repeated attempts by the group to secure a follow-up meeting with the party leadership have reportedly failed, leading to the decision to protest in Delhi. “More than 10 months have passed and the Bihar Congress is going from bad to worse. Therefore, we are left with no other option than to protest before the headquarters,” Anand Madhab said.
“We discussed how genuine workers were denied tickets and people from other parties got tickets. They promised to pay heed to us, but since then there has been no redress,” he stated.
The protesters include former Bihar Congress Vice-Presidents Jamal Ahmed and Rajkumar Rajan, AICC member Nagendra Paswan, former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav, former BPCC secretary B. Akhtar, and former MLA Anil Kumar Singh. The signatories describe themselves as “true soldiers” of the Congress and have urged the leadership to meet them before 8 September to avert the planned protest as details emerged.
Senior Congress leader Kishore Kumar Jha has acknowledged the concerns raised by the protesting workers, suggesting that their grievances could be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation. He emphasised the dedication of these party workers and called on the high command to listen to their issues following reports.
The group’s campaign is positioned as an effort to “save the party organisation in Bihar,” with a clear request for intervention from the central leadership. The letter reiterates that the protest will proceed if their demands are not met by the specified date as analysis showed.
“They are dedicated Congress workers and the party high command should listen to their grievances,” Kishore Kumar Jha said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.