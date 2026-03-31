Bihar: 8 Women Killed In Stampede At Nalanda Temple, Probe Ordered

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On 31 March 2026, a stampede at the Sheetla Mata temple in Maghra village, Nalanda district, Bihar, resulted in the deaths of eight women. The incident occurred during morning prayers when a large crowd gathered for darshan on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month. Authorities confirmed that the temple has been closed and a probe has been initiated.
According to Deccan Herald, visuals from the site showed ambulances arriving as the situation unfolded. The stampede took place during a puja, with a significant number of devotees present at the temple. The deceased were all women, and several others sustained injuries.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of ₹6 lakh for the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and called for a high-level inquiry into the incident.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, witnesses and devotees at the scene attributed the tragedy to inadequate crowd control and insufficient security arrangements. One devotee stated, “It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata’s darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement by the administration.”
As noted in an article by Financial Express, eyewitnesses reported that the barricades broke under the pressure of the crowd, leading to chaos. Several people were trampled, and there were claims of no police presence at the time of the incident. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Coverage revealed that the district administration has suspended the local Station House Officer and formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the circumstances leading to the stampede. Six of the deceased have been identified, while efforts to identify the remaining victims are ongoing.
Officials responded quickly following reports that the heavy turnout was due to both Mahavir Jayanti and the last Tuesday of Chaitra, which traditionally draws large crowds. Locals alleged that police deployment was insufficient, partly because many personnel were assigned to security arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Rajgir on the same day.
“The incident caused by administrative mismanagement, resulting in the deaths of devotees, is deeply saddening. I urge the state government and the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, provide immediate assistance to the families of the deceased, and conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident,” said Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.
District authorities have closed the Sheetla Mata temple to manage the aftermath as details emerged. Senior officials, including the Deputy Chief Minister and State Assembly Speaker, have assured that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims and their families.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.