Bengaluru Techie Arrested For Threats To Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor

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A 30-year-old IT engineer named Vaibhav Mishra was arrested in Bengaluru by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly sending threatening messages and emails to Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. The arrest followed a digital investigation that traced the origin of the threats to Bengaluru. Mishra is scheduled to be produced before a court, and police are continuing their investigation into the motive and possible additional targets.
According to The Hindu, Mishra was apprehended after police tracked the IP address used to send the threatening emails. The Mumbai Crime Branch clarified that Mishra has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, despite his claims in the messages. He is being investigated for criminal intimidation and extortion under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Mishra, an IIT graduate, allegedly posed as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to demand crores of rupees from the actors. Investigators believe he acted independently and sought to exploit recent security concerns in the film industry. The police traced his digital footprint through social media handles used to dispatch the threats, leading to his arrest in Bengaluru.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Mishra allegedly used the auto-delete feature on social media platforms to make the threatening messages disappear after 24 hours. The police are seeking assistance from cyber forensic experts to retrieve the deleted messages. Mishra, originally from Bihar and holding a BTech degree, was reportedly learning Python programming in Bengaluru at the time of his arrest.
Police sources stated that Mishra targeted several Mumbai-based celebrities over recent weeks, sending intimidating Instagram messages and voice recordings. Further details indicate that the voice pattern in the audio clip sent to Tusshar Kapoor did not match known samples of Bishnoi gang associates, supporting the conclusion that Mishra acted alone.
"We have taken the suspect into custody in Bengaluru," confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajtilak Roushan, adding that officers are seeking a transit remand to transport Mishra to Mumbai for detailed interrogation.
Analysis showed that Mishra’s threats followed the October 18 shooting at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, which had heightened security concerns among Bollywood personalities. The threatening message to Ayushmann Khurrana was sent via Instagram, prompting immediate police action and the formation of a special team to trace the sender.
Officials responded quickly following reports that Mishra had demanded money while impersonating a Bishnoi gang associate. The Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing its investigation to determine if additional individuals were targeted and to clarify the full extent of Mishra’s activities.
The investigation continued late into the night as details emerged. Police have stated that, at present, there is no evidence linking Mishra to the Bishnoi gang, but further interrogation is ongoing to confirm whether any accomplices were involved in the crime.
"At present, it does not appear that he is linked to the Bishnoi gang in any manner. However, we are yet to interrogate him and ascertain this," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajtilak Roushan said.
Coverage revealed that Mishra faces charges under section 308 (attempt to commit extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by Ayushmann Khurrana. The police will seek a transit remand to bring Mishra to Mumbai for further legal proceedings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.