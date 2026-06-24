Bengaluru Court Re-Issues Warrant Against Prakash Raj, Multiple Voter ID Alleged

On 23 June 2026, a Bengaluru court re-issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Prakash Raj in connection with allegations of possessing multiple voter ID cards. The case stems from a private complaint filed by an advocate, who alleged that Prakash Raj held voter ID cards in four states, in violation of the Representation of the People Act. The court had previously issued a non-bailable warrant in April after summons to the actor went unacknowledged. The next hearing is scheduled for 25 July 2026.