Bengal: Villagers Lynch Two Muslims In Darjeeling Over Cattle Theft Suspicion

In the early hours of 3 October 2026, two men were killed and three others injured after a group of villagers attacked them near Tarabari village in the Matigara-Bagdogra area of Darjeeling district, West Bengal. The incident occurred around 2:30 am when the five men, travelling in a pickup van and a car, were suspected by locals of attempting to steal cattle. The violence resulted in the deaths of Shahid Akhtar and Sajjad Mohammad, while the injured were taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police responded to the scene and brought the situation under control.