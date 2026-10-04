Bengal: Villagers Lynch Two Muslims In Darjeeling Over Cattle Theft Suspicion

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In the early hours of 3 October 2026, two men were killed and three others injured after a group of villagers attacked them near Tarabari village in the Matigara-Bagdogra area of Darjeeling district, West Bengal. The incident occurred around 2:30 am when the five men, travelling in a pickup van and a car, were suspected by locals of attempting to steal cattle. The violence resulted in the deaths of Shahid Akhtar and Sajjad Mohammad, while the injured were taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police responded to the scene and brought the situation under control.
According to Siasat, the deceased were identified as Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Sonapur in North Dinajpur’s Chopra, and Sajjad Mohammad, a resident of Haryana. The three injured individuals—Amir Sattar, Akram Khan, and Arif Khan—were also from Haryana and were shifted to hospital for medical care. The attack began when villagers became suspicious of the group’s activities and escalated as the men were chased and assaulted.
As reported by Hindustan Times, police stated that one victim died at the scene, while the other succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. The group was intercepted after reaching Tarabari village, where locals alleged they were stealing cows. The mob set the pickup van on fire and damaged the car during the assault. The violence continued as the group was chased from Tarabari to the Dhimal area, where further attacks occurred.
Police teams from Matigara, Bagdogra, and Panighata stations responded quickly following reports to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. Authorities registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing, with raids being conducted to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.
“The villagers caught the miscreants and attacked them. The pickup van was set on fire and the car was damaged,” a local resident stated, as cited in official accounts.
Details provided by coverage revealed that four of the five men targeted were residents of Haryana, while one was from West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district. The incident reportedly stemmed from previous cases of cattle theft in the area, which heightened local suspicion and contributed to the mob’s actions.
Police officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that law enforcement is conducting raids to locate suspects. The authorities have not released further details regarding arrests or the number of individuals involved in the lynching as of 4 October 2026.
“Investigation is going on. Raids were being conducted,” a senior police officer said, according to official statements.
In the broader context, reporting indicated that violence related to cattle theft suspicions has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries in recent months, particularly affecting Muslim communities. The Darjeeling incident is part of a wider pattern of mob violence and extrajudicial actions linked to allegations of cattle theft or cow slaughter in several regions.
Local authorities have urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands as details emerged and have emphasised that all suspects are entitled to due process. The police continue to monitor the situation in the affected areas to prevent further incidents and maintain public order.
“A case has been registered. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” police confirmed in their official communication.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.