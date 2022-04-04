Bengal Vice-Chancellor Heckling Case: Expelled Uni Student Arrested By Police

Giasuddin Mondal, the expelled student of Aliah University, who had been accused of heckling and abusing Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali, was arrested on Sunday, 3 April.

He was arrested in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and his mobile phone was also seized. The police were trying to trace Mondal's associates who had accompanied him while he was seen humiliating the vice-chancellor.

A video went viral on Saturday night, 2 April, in which Mondal was seen abusing the vice-chancellor in his chamber in the university campus.