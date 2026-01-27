Bareilly City Magistrate Suspended After UGC Rules Protest

Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on 26 January 2026, following his resignation in protest against the new University Grants Commission (UGC) equity regulations. The suspension order cited indiscipline and violation of service rules.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, had sent his resignation to the Governor and district authorities, criticising the government’s policies and the recent UGC rules.