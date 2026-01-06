Bangladesh Seeks T20 World Cup Venue Change, Suspends IPL Broadcast

advertisement
Bangladesh has formally requested the International Cricket Council to relocate its T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India, citing security concerns. The Bangladesh government has also suspended the broadcast of all Indian Premier League matches in the country. These actions follow the removal of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, a move that has intensified diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India.
According to Hindustan Times, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam stated that the board’s decision regarding participation in the T20 World Cup will depend on the ICC’s response to their request. Aminul Islam emphasised that the board does not feel secure sending the team to India and has communicated its concerns to the ICC in writing.
As reported by The Indian Express, the BCB’s official statement highlighted “growing concerns regarding the safety and security” of the Bangladesh contingent. The board resolved not to send the national team to India under the current conditions and formally requested the ICC to consider relocating all matches to a venue outside India.
As highlighted by Scroll, the Bangladesh government’s decision to ban IPL broadcasts followed the exclusion of Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the move was in response to public distress caused by Rahman’s exclusion and ongoing diplomatic tensions.
This report noted, the suspension of IPL telecast and promotion in Bangladesh is indefinite and will remain until further notice. The official communication from the Press Information Department confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts and event coverage are suspended in the public interest.
This article added, the decision to remove Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL was taken at the highest level within the Board of Control for Cricket in India, without consultation with all BCCI members. The move followed public outrage in India after incidents of violence in Bangladesh, which contributed to the strained relations.
The ICC is now working on a revised schedule for the T20 World Cup. As this report noted, the new schedule may see Bangladesh playing all Group C matches in Sri Lanka instead of India, with the tournament set to begin on 7 February 2026.
“We do not feel secure sending our team to India to play the World Cup,” Aminul Islam said, adding, “We have sent an email to the ICC, and we are expecting them to tell us to have a meeting with them soon, where we will express our concern.”
The Bangladesh government’s order to suspend IPL broadcasts was issued after the BCCI’s directive to release Rahman from the KKR squad. This report highlighted, the government cited public interest and the lack of a clear reason for Rahman’s exclusion as factors behind the suspension.
In the context of ongoing diplomatic tensions, this article mentioned that the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to the ICC for a venue change is a significant development in the region’s sports and diplomatic landscape.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.