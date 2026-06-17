Dhaka Summons Indian Envoy After PM Rahman's Advisor Stopped at Delhi Airport

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Zahed Ur Rahman, an adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, was stopped by immigration authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on 16 June 2026. He was leading a Bangladeshi delegation to attend a meeting of the committee of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association. His name was flagged during a security check, resulting in his temporary detention for verification before he was eventually allowed to proceed.
According to Hindustan Times, Zahed Ur Rahman’s name appeared on a security-related blacklist due to his history of making anti-India statements, particularly on his YouTube channel “Zahed’s Take,” which has been blocked in India. He was held by immigration for verification, and after being given a one-time exemption to enter India, he chose to return to Bangladesh on another flight.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe in Dhaka to protest the treatment of Zahed Ur Rahman. Bangladeshi officials stated that Rahman was subjected to hours of questioning before being allowed to continue his visit, and Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman described the incident as “unexpected and unfortunate.”
Diplomatic sources indicated that Zahed Ur Rahman was traveling on a regular passport and had obtained a SAARC visa from Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, which was not notified to Indian authorities. The grant of a visa is a sovereign decision, and officials noted that prior notification could have addressed the blacklist issue in advance.
Bangladeshi officials emphasised that the incident has escalated diplomatic tensions between the two countries, which have faced several unresolved bilateral disputes in recent years. The episode was described as a diplomatic concern, with Bangladesh conveying its deep disappointment to the Indian side.
“Describing the episode as a diplomatic concern, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman called it ‘unexpected and unfortunate’,” the report stated.
Further details revealed that Zahed Ur Rahman’s YouTube channel had been blocked in India, and his previous statements were cited as the reason for his inclusion on the security watchlist. The Indian government has not issued a public statement regarding the incident, and there was no immediate response from the Ministry of External Affairs.
Efforts to stabilise relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have continued following Tarique Rahman’s election victory earlier in 2026, but the incident involving Zahed Ur Rahman has added to ongoing diplomatic challenges as recent developments show.
Border security and migration issues have also contributed to bilateral friction, with Bangladeshi officials recently raising concerns about alleged attempts by Indian authorities to send undocumented migrants across the border without following established repatriation mechanisms as discussions indicated.
“Bangladesh conveyed its concerns to the Indian diplomat over the incident involving government strategy adviser Zahed Ur Rahman, who had travelled to the Delhi to attend a conference,” the report noted.
Despite the diplomatic protest, there has been no official comment from the Indian government on the matter, and the situation remains a point of contention between the two neighbouring countries as coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.