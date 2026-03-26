Bangladesh: Dhaka-Bound Bus Plunges Into Padma River, At Least 24 Dead

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On 25 March 2026, a passenger bus carrying approximately 40 to 50 people plunged into the Padma River at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari district, Bangladesh. The incident occurred around 5:15 pm as the bus was attempting to board a transport ferry. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead, with several others missing. Rescue operations involving multiple agencies are ongoing, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.
According to Deccan Herald, the bus was Dhaka-bound and most passengers were returning to the capital after Eid holidays. Local fire service officials reported that 24 bodies were recovered, including 11 women, six men, and five children. The salvage vessel Hamza retrieved the bus from the river after a six-hour operation amid rough weather conditions.
As reported by The Indian Express, the bus was carrying people returning to work after the Eid al-Fitr festival. Fire Service and Civil Defense Department officials stated that while some passengers managed to swim to safety, others were trapped inside the submerged vehicle. The rescue operation was hindered by strong currents and rain, delaying the retrieval of the bus until late at night.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred when the bus lost control while heading towards the ferry from the pontoon, after a smaller utility ferry collided with the pontoon. The bus then plunged into the river. A video circulating on social media shows the bus submerging rapidly, with bystanders attempting to rescue survivors using ropes and life-saving tubes.
Rescue teams, including divers from the fire service and coastguard, continued searching for missing passengers with assistance from the military and police as operations progressed. Darkness forced a temporary halt to the search, which resumed at daylight. Officials stated that the number of people on board may have been higher than initially estimated, as additional passengers boarded along the route.
"Right before our eyes, the bus fell into the river, but we could do nothing," said terminal supervisor Monir Hossain, as quoted by witnesses and officials.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman contacted Rajbari district administration officials for updates on the salvage campaign and ordered a formal investigation into the incident following official statements. A high-level committee is being formed to probe the circumstances leading to the accident, according to the Rajbari Deputy Commissioner.
Survivors recounted harrowing experiences, with some managing to swim to safety while others lost family members in the tragedy as survivor accounts revealed. One passenger described reaching the shore but witnessing his wife and child drown as the bus sank. Another survivor, Abdul Azizul, swam to safety but reported his family members missing.
Efforts to recover the bus and locate missing passengers continued late into the night, with the vehicle being brought to the surface using a crane as rescue operations concluded. Authorities have handed over most of the recovered bodies to their families, while identification and search for the missing are ongoing.
"Many of the passengers were members of the same family. While several survived as they stood outside, their relatives were in the bus as it drowned," officials stated.
Scenes of grief were reported along the riverbank, where relatives gathered for updates on their loved ones as families awaited news. The incident has prompted calls for enhanced safety measures at ferry terminals and stricter enforcement of transport regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.