Bala Bachchan’s Daughter Killed In Indore Road Accident

Three individuals, including Prerna Bachchan, daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and current Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan, died in a road accident near Indore in the early hours of 9 January 2026. The incident occurred near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass when a car collided with a truck. Two other youths, Man Sandhu and Prakhar, also lost their lives at the scene. Another girl in the car sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital. The police have initiated an investigation, and the truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning. Senior district administration and police officials visited the accident site. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar expressed condolences over the incident.
According to The Hindu, the accident took place on the Tejaji Nagar bypass, and the exact cause is still under investigation. The police confirmed that the truck driver involved in the collision has been detained for questioning, and further details are awaited from the ongoing inquiry.
Senior officials from the district administration and police departments promptly arrived at the scene following reports of the accident. The authorities have stated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.
Expressions of grief were shared by prominent political leaders, including Kamal Nath and Umang Singhar, who conveyed their condolences to Bala Bachchan and the families of the other victims as coverage revealed. The incident has drawn attention to road safety concerns in the region.
“Prerna Bachchan, daughter of the former State Home Minister, and two youths, identified as Man Sandhu and Prakhar, died on the spot. Another girl, who was travelling in the car, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, he said.”
The police have not yet released the findings regarding the cause of the accident, and the investigation remains active at this stage. Updates are expected as officials continue to gather evidence and interview those involved.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.