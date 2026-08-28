3 Arrested After Bajrang Dal Attacks Participants Over Malala's Memoir Reading

As highlighted by The Indian Express, the reading session included works by Malala Yousafzai, Anne Frank, Bhagat Singh, and Che Guevara. The Student and Youth Collective, which organised the event, reported that around 30 people armed with iron rods and sticks attacked the group, injuring at least six participants. The collective demanded that an FIR be registered and stated that the police were in the process of accepting their complaint on the evening of the incident.