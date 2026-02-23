'One Night After Another', 'Sinners': BAFTA Awards 2026 Complete Winners List

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 22 February 2026. One Battle After Another led the night with six awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Sinners and Frankenstein each secured three awards, while Hamnet was named Outstanding British Film. India’s Boong made history by winning Best Children’s and Family Film, marking the first-ever win for an Indian production in this category.