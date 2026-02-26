Azim Premji University Files FIR Against Students Who Organised Kashmir Event

On 24 February 2026, Azim Premji University in Bengaluru filed a police complaint against its own students associated with Spark Reading Circle, which had organised a discussion on the 1991 Kunan Poshpora incident the day before.

The university registrar submitted the complaint after the purported event led to agitations by members of RSS-affiliated student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who forcibly entered the campus, vandalised property and allegedly assaulted a student and security personnel. 18 ABVP members were detained by the police yesterday.