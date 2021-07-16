Ayodhya Ram Temple to Open for Devotees by End of 2023

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will open for devotees by the end of 2023.



Construction work on the entire 70-acre plot will be completed by the end of 2025, said office-bearers of the trust overseeing the project.



Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, said, "By the end of 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be opened for devotees to offer prayers to Ram Lalla."



The announcement came after a two-day meeting of the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with engineers and architects. The meeting was chaired by trust chief Nripendra Misra.